The Weeknd | The Starboy Artist Releases His New Solo Single | Out Now

The Weeknd’s first solo release since 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP is finally out now. The Weeknd begins his “brain-melting psychotic chapter” with Heartless. Read ahead to know more about the single-

The Weeknd drops a new single

The Grammy winner premiered the track Tuesday night during the seventh episode of his Beats 1 radio show, Memento Mori. He teased the fans about the song on his social media account on Monday, when he shared a blurry, black-and-white photo of himself, and captioned the picture – “The fall starts tomorrow night”. Earlier in the day today, he again posted a black-and-white photo of himself on his social media account, hinting the drop of “Heartless” the same night. He captioned the image- “TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO”. Take a look at his posts and Heartless-

the fall begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/eJMh8loIyY — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2019

TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/khg7QSY02V — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 26, 2019

LET’S GO HEARTLESS OUT NOW https://t.co/KthR5N6zY7 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 27, 2019

About Heartless

Heartless is a classic Abel, as it leans more into the R&B landscape with a healthy dose of hedonistic lyrics about drugs, sex, and partying. But, it's not exactly braggadocios cut, as The Weeknd suggests he's not proud of this kind of lifestyle. The lyrics, “Cause I'm heartless, and I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless, …said I'm heartless/Tryin' to be a better man, but I'm heartless”, prove so.

Heartless is expected to appear on the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Starboy. The Weeknd has remained relatively tight-lipped about his fourth studio album but suggested his next chapter was going to be his biggest one yet. The Weeknd has yet to announce the project's official drop date, but his new single suggests it's right around the corner.

Fan reactions:

The Weeknd back to his toxic ways on Heartless. King Of The Fall is really back fam pic.twitter.com/UpkSH5TUW2 — Barflaan Tedoe (@The_Barftender) November 27, 2019

ABEL DIDNT HAVE TO GO THIS HARD!!!



The Weeknd - Heartless

pic.twitter.com/769rsQDgCV — MJ (@mjenkx) November 27, 2019

Me after listening to Heartless by The Weeknd and having my toxic masculinity recharged pic.twitter.com/pkeAi77tf0 — chris🏘 (@thepropanepapi) November 27, 2019

*me minding my business*



The Weeknd Dropping Heartless : pic.twitter.com/uDvTDRV70V — D.R.E (@MHDRE18) November 27, 2019

Me listening to Heartless by The Weeknd even tho I’m always willing to give my love out pic.twitter.com/4eTIPvsX3g — mamas ۵ (@chicadelappt512) November 27, 2019

