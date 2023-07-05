This 90s Actress Was Threat To Sridevi's Stardom; Worked With Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol

Sridevi was one of the most prominent and accomplished actresses of her times. Renowned for her acting, comic timing and dancing prowess, she reigned over the industry for decades and gave multiple hits throughout her career in Bollywood and South cinema.

However, during the period of her dominance, there was another actress whose rising stardom posed a threat to the late actress' fame.

3 things you need to know

This actress surpassed Sridevi in terms of stardom at one point in her career.

However, she left showbiz after her marriage.

Once a leading actress, she worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol.

Challenging Sridevi's fame: The rise of another icon

While Sridevi mesmerised the audiences with her powerful performances and versatility, this actress entered the industry as a worthy challenger to the throne of the leading star. She received critical acclaim for her acting and dance moves, much like Sridevi. Can you guess her name with the help of her childhood picture?

(Popular actress as a child practising dance moves Image: Instagram)

The little girl striking a dance pose is none other than the former actress Meenakshi Seshadri. At just 17, she garnered attention by becoming the youngest woman to be crowned Eve's Weekly Miss India, paving the way for her entry into Bollywood.

In 1983, she made her acting debut in the industry with Ashok V's directorial film Painter Babu, followed by Subhash Ghai's Hero, where she starred opposite Jackie Shroff.

(Meenakshi Seshadri left showbiz after her marriage | (Image: Meenakshi Seshadri/Instagram)

Meenakshi's dance moves left everyone spellbound. She was exceptional in onscreen performance, particularly in tracks like Nindiya Se Jaagi Baahar and Tu Mera Hero Hai, which catapulted her to overnight fame.

Her acting prowess and dance skills quickly made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Seshadri's extensive training in dance forms such as Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Odissi further added to her allure. She also ventured into Telugu cinema, amassing a significant fan following. At one point, she posed a threat to Sridevi's stardom.

Meenakshi Seshadri's memorable performances

Before bidding adieu to the industry following her marriage, Meenakshi Seshadri starred in popular projects and delivered memorable performances that are cherished to date. She showcased her talent alongside Sunny Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi's Damini and Ghayal. Both were huge hits.

Additionally, she featured in movies like Allah Rakha, opposite Jackie Shroff and Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, where she shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty. Meenakshi's last appearance was in Ghayal Once Again, which was led by Sunny Deol.