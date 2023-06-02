Boney Kapoor Shares Timeless Throwback Photo With Sridevi On 27th Wedding Anniversary

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on their wedding anniversary today (June 2) with a throwback post on his Instagram handle. The producer shared two old pictures, wishing his wife, the late actress Sridevi, on their 27th anniversary. The first image, which he posted on his story, seems to be clicked in a temple. The couple is seen in traditional clothes inside an ancient rock chamber. Sridevi is seen in a pink saree, while Boney Kapoor is in a veshti.

The next image, which he posted on his feed, seems to be from an idyllic vacation. In the picture, the couple is seen happily posing for the camera as they enjoy a boat ride. In the caption, Boney wrote, "1996, 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs." Check out the posts below:

More about Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor reportedly fell in love during the filming of Mr India and got married in Shirdi on this day in 1996. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, in March 1997 and their second daughter Khushi in November 2000. It was Boney's second marriage. Earlier, he was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor (who died in March 2012), with whom he has two kids, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.

The late actress Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She had gone to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, with younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, the Padma Shri awardee is known for her iconic roles in movies like Chandni, Mr India, Nagina, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, Mom, English Vinglish, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Judaai and many more. Sridevi has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. On the other hand, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor is now following in her footsteps and garnered immense praise for her performance last year in the films GoodLuck Jerry and Mili.