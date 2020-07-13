Did You Know This Actor Suggested Farah Khan To Consider Deepika For 'Om Shanti Om'?

Deepika Padukone made her huge Bollywood debut in 2007 with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. The diva managed to grab eyeballs and went onto becoming one of the leading Bollywood actors. Prior to her debut, Deepika Padukone worked as a model. Initially, she was discovered by the late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks during her modelling days. And it was he who introduced her to Malaika Arora, who later suggested Farah Khan should consider Deepika Padukone for the role of 'dream girl' Shanti.

Malaika Arora advised Farah Khan

Wendell Rodricks knew Deepika Padukone since her modelling days. The actor had just moved Mumbai and in the meantime, she also signed up for a workshop. As per reports, Wendell and Deepika met there. Deepika also worked with him for over two years. Reportedly, the late designer was impressed with her dedication and honesty towards work. And it was then when he introduced her to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya star also loved Deepika and suggested Farah Khan consider Deepika Padukone for the role of Shanti in Om Shanti Om.

About Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om is a fantasy melodrama film starring Deepika Padukone opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Om Shanti Om also starred Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu and Javed Sheikh in supporting roles. The film also saw cameos from many Bollywood celebrities in several sequences and songs. Based on a fantasy love story between Om and Shanti, it is helmed by Farah Khan. The climax of the movie was inspired by the climax of the 1958 Hindi movie Madhumati.

Deepika Padukone's debut grossed over ₹1.48 billion worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. The films also gained positive reviews, with praise for the performances and the film's narrative. It also won several accolades including 12 Filmfare nominations. Check out the trailer here:

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, a biopic based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film was helmed by Meghna Gulzar. For her next, she is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic, '83. It is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, she also has bagged Bollywood remake of The Intern. Originally, the film also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor.

