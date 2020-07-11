Deepika Padukone Checks Herself Out After Eating B'day Cake, Leaves Kartik Aaryan Confused

Deepika Padukone recently uploaded a quirky video online. In the boomerang video uploaded by the star, fans can see the star checking herself out in a spoon. The actor mentioned how she was checking herself out after eating Ranveer Singh's birthday cake all week. Check out the post and the comments on it as well.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s old picture from a school trip is pure nostalgia! Can you spot her?

Deepika Padukone uploaded a fun video on her Instagram. In the video, the star was seen wearing a multi-coloured blouse and sitting in front of a beautifully decorated table. Deepika was seen pouting and checking herself in a golden spoon. Some yellow roses, cake and tea were left out on the table.

The star also uploaded a quirky caption, she wrote - Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week! Deepika likes posting boomerang videos on her Instagram page and shows her quirky and fun-loving side in each video.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's pics with celebs with whom she has never shared screen space

The caption could be in regard to her husband Ranveer Singh’s birthday which was on July 6. Deepika had posted a beautiful monochrome photo of the two on his birthday, calling him the light of her life and the centre of her universe.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's movies like 'Om Shanti Om' & others where director was scriptwriter

Many people commented on the star's post. One of the celebrities to comment was Kartik Aaryan who wrote - Itni saaf chammach? Other fans just left emojis in the comments. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated daily. She recently uploaded a throwback picture of her young self and added the hashtag - flashback Friday. Fans could see a young Deepika in a bus. She captioned the picture- They say look ahead...But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Yami Gautam: Who styled the salwar kameez look better?

Check out her post:

Fans commented many positive things on the post. A few fans mentioned she looked lovely and others mentioned that she still looked the same, just as beautiful.

Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.