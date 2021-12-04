THIS Actor Thought Katrina Kaif Was Ready To Be A Bride Before The News Broke

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's upcoming wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the reports confirming their wedding emerged. However, Katrina's co-star Akshay had jokingly said that she was ready to be a bride even before the news about the couple's nuptials broke out. Although, both the groom and bride haven't confirmed anything about their wedding yet.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were recently seen together in the cop-drama movie Sooryavanshi and appeared on the reality show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie. During a segment of the show, Katrina was asked to identify regular households items that are used in the kitchen and successfully identified most of them. As the segment was getting over, Akshay jokingly says "Ab yeh tayaar hai" (now she is ready), Kapil, in turn, asks "Kiske Liye" (for what?). Then Kumar laughs off and tells "Shaadi ke liye" (for Marriage).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started floating around when reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed that the two were dating in a show. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

The couple has invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others as per several reports.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married at a fort in Rajasthan named Six Senses Fort Barwara. The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

