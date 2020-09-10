This Day That Year September 13: Diljit's Visa Declined, Alia-Ranbir Breakup Rumour & More

Showbiz is an industry that holds the attention of a larger segment of our society. While a few news stories about the film industry make fans happy, others stir controversy. However, there are certain events that can never be forgotten by fans. Here is a collection of several such unforgettable events that happened in the past year on September 13.

Diljit Dosanjh’s US visa controversy

The Federation of Western Cine Employees wrote to The Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to cancel the visa of musician and Bollywood actor, Diljit Dosanjh. The singer allegedly accepted the invitation of Mr Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani national, for a performance in the United States of America. He was about to perform on September 21, 2019. However, the artist's visa was denied on September 13, 2019.

Sonika Kethavath’s demise

This day, last year, the popular Tik Tok sensation Sonika Kethavath passed away after being involved in a tragic bike accident. The 20-year-old was a student and an actor by passion. The incident happened when her speeding bike hit a bicycle. She sustained several injuries and unfortunately succumbed due to her accident-related injuries.

Alia & Ranbir’s breakup

Speculations of the love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor breaking up on the sets of Brahmastra made headlines, last year. However, on September 13, Alia dismissed all the rumours claiming that it was funny for her to read all the stories online. Alia added that she feels no need for justifying all the rumours, as in her heart lies the real truth.

Sara Ali Khan opened up about family

In an interview with ELLE, Sara Ali Khan being candid answered the importance of family in her life. During the interaction, she said that Family is what one goes ‘home to’. It is a place, where one learns how to eat, think and sleep, she added. For her family is also ‘the foundation’ for everything in life.

Ayushmann spoke about casting couch reality

During Anaita Shroff Adjania’s chat show, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the brutal reality of casting couch in Bollywood. In the interview, he revealed that once while giving auditions, he came across a gay casting director who asked permission to touch him inappropriately. Ayushmann reportedly said no and walked away.

Bhoot One: Poster release

Bollywood stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone !!

Ganpati Bappa Morya ❤️❤️

Bappa showering love on us

And making us smile brighter 🙏🏻@kritisanon #Lukachuppi pic.twitter.com/fPptRJwkuB — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 13, 2018

