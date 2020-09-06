Diljit Dosanjh's Most Motivational Captions That His Fans Must Check Out

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has more than 9.6 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been quite active on the social media platform since the time he joined. Diljit has shared several motivational posts on various topics on his Instagram handle. Check out a few of them.

Diljit Dosanjh’s motivational posts on Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh shared the image of himself of writing something in his diary. The actor can be seen wearing a white t-shirt which he paired with a blue denims. The actor captioned the picture by stating, "MY LOVE WILL LAST FOREVER..

TIMELESS ETERNAL .. WITHOUT LUST , WITHIN SOULS I NEED YOU TO COME WITH ME.. TILL THE GATES OF THE ABYSS, LEAVE ME THERE AND RETURN..TO YOUR HEAVEN..TO YOUR HOME" (sic).

Diljit shared the image of himself whose caption speaks about motivation. The actor can be seen wearing a multi-coloured shirt and looked handsome in it. The caption reads, "#Focused, You will Face Many Distractions in Your Life But Always Stay Focused, You Only Live Once So Parwah Ni Karni Kisey Di..HARD-WORK is the Key to Success BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY'' (sic).

The Udta Punjab actor shared another post which describes him saying that if he loves someone he will not try to 'steal' that person, and would genuinely marry her. With the post, he also says that one should learn to accept and like the things you don't. It is a motivational romantic post that seems to have garnered attention from her fans. The caption of the image reads as, "Jehdi Gal Mainu Na Pasand Baliye..Tu Riha Kar Otey Razamand Baliye..Tu Jatt Di Pasand Doli Pauni Jatt Ne..Mai Choran Vangu Tapni Ni Kandh Baliye.." (sic).

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Adwani. On the work front, he will be next seen in another Bollywood comedy film. As per reports by Pinkvilla, the movie will be helmed by Shaad Ali and will feature Yami Gautam opposite him.

Besides this, Diljit will also be seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie is being produced by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra. The film will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

