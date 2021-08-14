This Independence Day, Watch These Patriotic Films On Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime

With Independence Day around the corner, the air of the nation is filled with patriotism. India celebrates its biggest victory in history and remembers the freedom fighters who fought for the entire nation. The country also celebrates the contribution of armed forces, who work day and night for the safety of the citizens. While staying safe at home is also a priority of this Independence Day, cinema is one of the best ways to celebrate the brave hearts protecting the nation. Here are some patriotic films available on several OTT platforms to binge-watch this Independence Day.

Shershaah on Amazon Prime

Shershaah is the heroic saga of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The film revolves around Vikram Batra's early days and his time in the Indian Army. He led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in 1999. He lost his life while leading the operation and was awarded India's highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra. The film Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his fiance Dimple Cheema. The film was released on August 12, 2021, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Raazi on Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is the story of an undercover RAW agent who marries a Pakistani officer. She finds out Pakistan's plan of attacking India. Reportedly, the film is based on a real-life story. It is also an adaptation of the book Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. It also cast Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles.

Lakshya on Netflix

The 2004 film Lakshya is an apt movie to celebrate the brave hearts of India. The film revolves around a college-going boy who does not have any clear aim in his life. However, he ends up joining the Indian Army and leads an important mission for the nation. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan. It currently streams on the OTT giant, Netflix.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising on Disney+ Hotstar

Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a 2005 war-drama film based on the true story of revolutionary Mangal Pandey. The film, which is set in the 1850s, revolves around the revolutionary Mangal Pandey, who revolted against the East India Company for forcing the soldiers to use objectionable cartridges in rifles. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee5

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a perfect movie to set the Josh high on Independence Day. The film is based on India's 2018 surgical strike on Pakistan after the Uri attack. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. It is available on Zee5.

IMAGE: SHERSHAAH FILM, VICKY KAUSHAL AND RAAZI'S INSTAGRAM

