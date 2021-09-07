'This Team': Anushka Sharma Hails Virat Kohli-led Team India's Victory Against England

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is mostly seen cheering for her husband and skipper Virat Kohli, was on cloud nine after Team India’s historic win against England in the recently concluded test match at Oval. Anushka celebrated team India’s win on her Instagram story while reposting her husband’s post. “This team,” she wrote with a blue heart emoticon to express her joy of seeing the team recording the win after almost 50 years.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli led team India's win against England

In the original post, Virat shared a series of pictures with his teammates. He captioned the photos, “Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳,” followed by a muscle emoticon. Team India displayed the fightback and defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. After suffering a horrific loss at the Headingley, Team India bounced back from a slow start. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and an all-round performance from Shardul Thakur were instrumental in India's victory over England. Following the win in the Oval Test, India earned 26 points and a percentage of points (PCT) of 58.33 per cent. The second and the third place on the WTC standings belongs to Pakistan and the West Indies, both with 12 points and a PCT of 50 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the match was a perfect amalgamation of team effort and a spectacular display of sportsmen's spirit. In terms of bowling, speedster Jasprit Bumrah's spell put England at backfoot as he knocked over Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. Apart from Anushka, Vicky Kaushal also expressed his happiness of seeing India playing amazingly well against England. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the team after their historic win. While captioning the story, he wrote, “ What a win!!!, Team India.” Currently, Anushka is in England along with her daughter Vamika after they accompanied Virat to the country in June. Anushka has also been exploring new restaurants along with Virat. They visited an Indian street food joint, Bundobust, in Leeds. Pictures and videos of the two while dining in the restaurants had gone viral on social media which left fans drooling.

IMAGE: AP/VIRAT.KOHLI/Instagram