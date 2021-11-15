'Three Monkeys': Arjun Rampal Marks Beginning Of A New Journey With A BTS Selfie

Actor Arjun Rampal created quite a stir after the reports of him playing 'The Professor' in the Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Money Heist were circulating on the internet. With Bollywood all set to bring the popular thriller to the big screen with Three Monkeys, Rampal has been roped to play the mastermind of the heist. The actor has further fueled the anticipation for the venture by providing a glimpse into the sets of the upcoming film.

Three Monkeys BTS selfie

Taking to his Instagram on November 15, the 48-year-old actor shared a selfie from the sets marking the commencement of the shoot of the upcoming movie titled Three Monkeys in Mumbai. Set to play the role of the Professor in the film, as a report from Pinkvilla, the actor sported a leather jacket in the selfie. He shared the post with the caption, ''Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset''

More on Three Monkeys

To be helmed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, the series will be the Indian adaption of the globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist also known as La Casa de Papel. According to the same outlet, the movie will be shot for the next few months at multiple locations starting from Mumbai. It is expected to release in the second half of 2022. Abbas's son Mustafa is also cast to play a robber in the film while the details of other cast members have been kept under wraps.

Although it is yet to know how the Indian adaption of the series will be shown on the big screen, the Spanish series follows the mysterious man called 'The Professor' who recruits eight people to carry out a heist which ends in them entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and leaving with €2.6 billion. The series was acclaimed across the world as it became the most-watched non-English series on Netflix.

Other than Three Monkeys, Arjun Rampal is all set to appear in the spy thriller movie Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut as well as period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon depicting the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon. He will also play a significant role in the Telugu period action movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Image: Instagram/@rampal72