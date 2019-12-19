Naseeruddin Shah Movies: Masoom, Sparsh And Others That Showcased His Cinematic Excellence

Naseeruddin Shah, the poster boy of parallel cinema, started his acting career with Mohan Kumar's Aman. Shah was seen playing the role of a bystander to Rajendra Kumar's dead body. After a few more blink and miss roles, he made his feature film debut with Shyam Benegal's Nishat. Playing one of the pivotal roles in the multi-starrer alongside stalwarts like Girish Karnad and Shabana Azmi, Shah managed to make an impact, which led to subsequent movie offers. In an acting career spanning more than four decades, the actor has featured in an array of films that have created an impact on moviegoers. Here is a list of his top three movies every movie buff must watch.

Top three movies of Naseeruddin Shah

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

One of Kundan Shah's best works, the movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Om Puri, Satish Shah, among others. Released in the late 80s, the movie narrates the tale of two friends, who in the process of setting up a new business venture discover a land of mafia goons atrocities and decide to act on it. The movie was a box office hit and is considered as Naseer's best works till today.

(Image Source: IMDb)

Masoom (1983)

The family-drama marked the directorial debut of veteran director Shekhar Kapur. Released in 1983, the movie has an impressive star cast consisting of Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. The movie reportedly made good numbers at the box office but failed to match to the expectations of Naseeruddin Shah, who in an old interview, revealed he was unhappy with the movie.

(Image Source: IMDb)

Sparsh (1980)

The movie, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead, narrates the tale of a disabled man and a woman. Directed by Sai Paranjpe, the movie is reportedly based on a real-life disabled man named Ajay Mittal. The love story was appreciated by the critics for its storyline and the performances of its lead.

(Image Source: IMDb)

