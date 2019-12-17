Indian Actors Who Penned Their Autobiographies: Naseeruddin Shah, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar

Bollywood celebs often have a profound impact on the life of their fans. They are often starstruck by their favourite celebrity's lifestyle and are curious to know more about the life of their favourite celebs. Many Bollywood celebs have thus, donned the writer's hat and have penned down their own controversies which have several glimpses of the unheard aspects of their lives. Be it some scandals or nasty controversies, these autobiographies often reveal it all. Many yesteryear actors have also unveiled their autobiographies which gave their fans a peek to some interesting facets of their life.

Here are some Bollywood celebs who have penned down their autobiographies

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah has chalked down his own autobiography which is titled as, 'And Then One Day: A Memoir.' It depicts the struggle during the early phase of his life in the field of acting. It also has several controversial phases of his life like his early marriage, scandolous affairs, successes and failures in the industry. Reportedly, it also consists of some interesting anecdotes and revelations by the A Wednesday actor which makes it all the more interesting to read.

Dev Anand

The legendary actor's autobiography, 'Romancing With Life' came as a huge treat for his fans. The film chronicles all the details of his youth during the 1930s in Gurdaspur to his struggle in the film industry in the 1940s. It also has a glimpse of his relationship with his brothers Chetan and Vijay Anand. The evergreen actor has also reportedly jotted down some anecdotes about his friendship with actor Guru Dutt and his marriage with actor Kalpana Kartik.

Dilip Kumar

The veteran actor had inscribed his autobiography, 'Dilip Kumar: The Substance and The Shadow.' It had an entire detailing of his life from his birth to the present day. It also gives an unheard glimpse of his camaraderie with his family and co-stars along with some eminent politicians. The Mughal-E-Azam actor reportedly stated that the main objective behind penning the autobiography down was that many things written about him was full of distortions and misinformation.

