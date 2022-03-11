After making his power-packed debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, actor Tiger Shroff who is known for his impeccable acting is gearing up for the sequel. For the sequel, the actor who has taken his action top-notch higher will be seen sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria and his first installment co-actor Kriti Sanon. With just months left for the film's release, Tiger has started dubbing for it.

Tiger took to Instagram and shared a picture from the dubbing studio where he got nostalgic and recalled shooting for the first time. Apart from Tiger, his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara was also spotted outside subbing studio and it is believed that she has also started dubbing for the film.

Tiger Shroff begins Heropanti 2 dubbing

Tiger shared a picture of the script, earphones, and mike on Instagram stories and wrote, " Heropanti 2. Almost that time again." Going by the picture, it seems the actor just recalled the time he was dubbing for the first part through which he made his grand Bollywood debut. Tara on the other hand was spotted in a white traditional outfit outside the dubbing studio.

For the unversed, the story of the first installment which was a remake of the Telugu film Parugu, revolves around Renu (Sandeepa Dhar) eloping with her lover, her father, Chowdhary (Prakash Raj), kidnaps Bablu (Tiger Shroff), who knows Renu's whereabouts, along with two of his friends. But, Bablu falls in love with Dimpy (Kriti Sanon), Chowdhary's younger daughter. From the struggles of a father to find his elder daughter to Bablu's courage to fight for love, everything made the film a worth watch.

The sequel of the film is gearing for Eid release. The movie is being helmed by Ahmed Khan. This will be the third time that Tiger Shroff will be collaborating with Ahmed Khan after Baaghi 2 & Baaghi 3. The music of the film is being composed by AR Rahman. This will be the first time that the legend will be composing music for a Tiger Shroff film. The movie has been penned by Rajat Arora. It has been bankrolled by veteran Sajid Nadiadwala.

