Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' New Poster Out; Release Slated For Eid

Tiger Shroff recently made headlines for his collaboration with Akshay Kumar for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie promises to be one of the big-budget action films in both actors' upcoming lineup. While there will be a wait for the film to come out amid the busy schedules of the duo, there is already some action films that the former is working on.

The first one to hit the theatres will be Heropanti 2. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role opposite Shroff.

The film is gearing up for its release on Eid. The makers recently launched a new poster, promising audiences 'double the action.'

Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2 to hit theatres on Eid; new poster out

The makers of Heropanti 2 dropped a stylish photo of the film with the leads. Tiger had bloo on his hands as he posed on a sports car. Tara looked glamorous in a black tube dress and a blazer on her left shoulder, as she looked at him and held him.

The grey-and-black themed poster had the backdrop of guns, to give fans an idea that there would be use of a lot of it in the film.

In the caption, Tiger promised 'double the action', 'double the entertainment' for his fans and that they were coming to a theatre near them on the occasion of Eid. The film is releasing on April 29.

In the previous poster of the film, one could see Tiger firing guns from above a car, while Tara could be seen driving the car in a visually similar graphic.

Heropanti 2 crew details

The movie is being helmed by Ahmed Khan. This will be the third time that Tiger Shroff will be collaborating with Ahmed Khan after Baaghi 2 & Baaghi 3. The music of the film is being composed by AR Rahman. This will be the first time that the legend will be composing music for a Tiger Shroff film.

The movie has been penned by Rajat Arora. It has been bankrolled by veteran Sajid Nadiadwala, who had given Tiger a break with the first instalment of Heropanti in 2014.