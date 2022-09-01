Tiger Shroff Confirms Separation With Disha Patani? Actor Says, 'I Am Currently...'

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always been the talk of the town for their scintillating on-screen and off-screen chemistry. While numerous reports of their breakup took the internet by storm, the Heropanti actor recently confirmed the same during his appearance on a chat show.

Tiger Shroff broke up with Disha Patani?

The latest episode of the chat show, Koffee With Karan released on OTT with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon getting candid about their personal and professional lives. During the episode, when Tiger Shroff was asked about his relationship status, he stated that he thinks that he is single while adding that he was currently 'looking around.' He went on to discuss the names of the actors he was linked to and confessed that he had always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor.

He said, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around. I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!”

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani relationship

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have allegedly been together for around six years. Reports of their breakup had been doing rounds on social media while the duo was tight-lipped about their relationship status. As the breakup rumours went viral on social media, an HT report claimed that they never broke up.

Shroff’s friend told the outlet, "We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup."

Some reports also claimed that Tiger Shroff was not committing to the relationship which became the reason for their breakup, however, Pinkvilla's report dismissed the same. On the other hand, Disha Patani earlier posted a cryptic note online that had the lyrics of the song Gonna Be Okay, crooned by Brent Morgan.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani/@tigerjackieshroff