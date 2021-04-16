Tiger Shroff Dedicates 153cm High Jump To Shreyas Iyer, Says 'this One's For You'

On April 16, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video, wherein he can be seen nailing a 153cm high jump. As mentioned in Tiger Shroff's Instagram post, the actor shared that this unseen video was dedicated to Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Sharing the throwback video on social media, Tiger Shroff said, "@shreyas41 bro this ones for you...153 cm.#throwback #legsday".

Tiger Shroff nails 153cm high jump

In this Instagram video, Tiger Shroff is seen donning a yellow sandoz. The tee ensemble is paired with grey sweat pants. The slow-mo video begins with Tiger wiping his face with his tee and showing off his power-packed abs. Further, he takes a tiny run and jumps off a 153 cm long gym crash mat.

Netizens' reactions

Fans and followers of Tiger Shroff went gaga over the throwback video. Several celebs and personalities commented on the video. Shreyas Iyer commented, "@tigerjackieshroff on the prowl! Well done buddy Will compete you when I’m back". Rahul Dev wrote, "Maaannn", while Rohit Bose Roy commented, "Omg ! Tiger seriously raising the bar for your own self every day!". Ayesha Shroff added, "That’s craaaaazy!!!".

Singer Vishal Mishra also commented, "My brother killing it", while Vindu Singh wrote, "flying". Chef Kelvin also added, "Why didn’t you dunk when we played ball". Bhaktyar Irani commented, "Buss kar pagle....please let others also look like hero's in their movies..ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚@tigerjackieshroff gifted and pure hard-work even after being gifted...god bless bro". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently hearing up for the second instalment of his debut film, Heropanti 2. On March 2, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the release date of the film. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on December 3, 2021. Sharing the poster of his upcoming action flick, Tiger Shroff said, "My first love is back â¤ï¸ action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas". Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is written by Rajat Arora.

