Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Holidaying In Maldives? Sister Krishna Shroff To Join Soon

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff on Wednesday jetted off to the Maldives to spend Diwali together. The duo who have yet not confirmed their relationship but were spotted at the Mumbai airport together.

And a day later, while Tiger is sharing shirtless pictures from the beautiful Maldives resort, Disha Patani too shared some stories on her Instagram handle chilling near the beach. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna dropped a comment saying she will join them on November 13, Friday.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, many stars have visited the beautiful island of Maldives including Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Elli AvrRam, Mandira Bedi, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi, newly-wed Kajal Aggarwal, and Gautam Kithclu, among others.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Ganpath, surprised the fans with the first look of the film on November 10. The actor shared the motion poster on social media that showed him sitting on the couch chair with a fierce expression that just depicted his revengeful thirst. Through the caption of the post, the actor tried to define his character in the film..

Backed by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, Ganpath will have Tiger Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. It is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and will portray a never-seen-before world. Shoot for the same is expected to begin mid-2021.

