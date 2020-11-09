Tiger Shroff Shells 'Monday Motivation' As He Performs Backfilps With An Injured Body

Tiger Shroff is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Tiger Shroff never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know that he is a complete fitness freak and does some of the best stunts in the industry. Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video of his “Monday motivation”, that has fans on “fire”. Read further ahead about Tiger Shroff's Instagram post and more.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

Tiger Shroff is one of the very active celebrities on social media. He has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself and has always proved himself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Tiger Shroff's photos is because of the great action-packed stunts that the actor shares.

Recently, on November 9, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle in order to share a video of his “Monday motivation”, where he can be seen bare-bodied performing backflips with perfection, regardless of having an injured body. Tiger Shroff captioned the video, “Not full speed yet...but not bad for an injured bodyðŸ¥µ...#mondaymotivation”.

Just as Tiger Shroff shared the video on his social media, the post went viral on the internet in no-time. The post gained over three lakhs views within just a few minutes. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post as they are on “fire” after seeing the actor doing such great stunts.

In the recent past, Tiger Shroff has shared the teaser of his upcoming music video that is his first debut song Unbelievable. In the teaser posted by the actor, a monochrome frame can be seen set in which he is seen holding a mic as he softly shakes a leg while singing a song.

The music of the song is playing in the background of the video, and the actor can be seen donning a formal look with a shirt, tie and trousers. Tiger Shroff's look is completed with a pair of sunglasses. He shared the video with the caption, " Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it ðŸ˜Š and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. â¤ï¸ #UnbelievableTeaser @bgbngmusic @punitdmalhotra @gauravxwadhwa @iamavitesh @dgmayne @paresshss @santha_dop". The track has been penned by Avitesh and DJ Mayne. The song has been directed by Punit Malhotra. Unbelievable will be presented by Big Bang Music.

Also, Tiger Shroff took the internet by storm after he surprised everyone with the teaser motion poster of his upcoming action movie, Ganapath. The Ganapath teaser motion poster gives fans a sneak-peek into the world of Tiger Shroff's character, with a catchy dialogue wherein the actor is heard saying, "Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai".

The upcoming action movie has the critically acclaimed director Vikas Bahl at its helm while it is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, along with Good Co. While the shoot of the Tiger Shroff starrer is scheduled to go on floors in mid-2021, Ganapath will hit the silver screens in 2022.

