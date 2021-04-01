Tiger Shroff Flaunts Posters Of His Movie Sequels With David Guetta's 'Play Hard' Song

On April 1, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein his movie posters were seen framed on a wall. Starting from his debut film Heropanti's sequel, Heropanti 2, his other action films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3's posters were also spotted in Tiger Shroff's Instagram Stories. Flaunting his movie sequels' posters in this video, Tiger Shroff wrote, "go time... finally" on the Instagram story. The actor also added David Guetta's popular song from 2011, Play Hard, featuring, Akon and Ne-Yo. It was released under Nothing but the Beat album by David Guetta.

Check out some of Tiger Shroff's films posters here

Tiger celebrates 3 years of Baaghi 2

Recently, Tiger Shroff's action blockbuster, Baaghi 2 clocked two years of its release. As wishes were pouring in for the flick, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and celebrated the milestone. He shared a throwback still from the film. Here, the actor was spotted departing from a car as he stunned in a blue tee and black pants and sporting a military haircut. Tiger wrote, "3 years of Baaghi 2" in the caption followed by a heart emoji.

More about Baaghi 2

Bhaagi 2 is a sequel to the 2016 action film Baaghi. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Darshan Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Prateik Babbar among many others. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Baaghi 2 is based on the Telugu film Kshanam. It is the story of Ronnie, an army officer who sets on a mission to find the daughter of his ex-girlfriend after the latter kills herself in trauma.

The film was shot in Mumbai, Pune, Shanghai, Goa, Manali and Thailand. On the box office front, Baaghi 2 earned over Rs 2.53 billion (US$35 million) worldwide. Baaghi 2 was followed by Baaghi 3, which released on March 6, 2020. The third instalment in the franchise was also directed by Ahmed Khan.

