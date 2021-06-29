Tiger Shroff Gets Muscle Pull While Playing Football; Disha Patani's Sister Reacts

Tiger Shroff was recently spotted playing football with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and fellow actor Arjun Kapoor in the Mumbai suburbs. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself scoring a goal and in the process getting a muscle pull. Tiger's mom and Disha Patani's sister left their comments on the post.

Tiger Shroff injures himself while playing football

Tiger Shroff's Instagram recently featured a video of the actor playing football. In the video, Tiger was seen running towards the goal post to score a goal and in the process, he got a muscle pull. In his caption, he wrote that his body couldn't keep up and that's how he got the muscle pull, but luckily he did not miss the goal. Tiger's caption read "When your body can't keep up ...pulled my muscle but didn't miss after that luckily...thanks for the video @allstarsfc_pfh @walia_bunty."

Family, friends and fans react to Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

Family, friends and fans reacted to Tiger Shroff's Instagram post and left their comments. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani left their comments on the actor's post. Fans were all hearts for the actor as they left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of Heropanti

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared a few of his action scenes from his movies including Heropanti. The actor celebrated 7 years of his debut movie and wrote "Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero. Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs don’t give out on me hope I can continue to entertain you with lots of love always."

Tiger is all set to feature in the sequel of Heropanti named Heropanti 2. The movie will also feature actress Tara Sutaria as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to release on 3 December 2021. The actor will also reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon for the action-thriller Ganapath.

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

