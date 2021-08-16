Tiger Shroff Gives Sneak Peek Of His Power-packed Action Rehearsals For 'Ganapath'. Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff often impresses fans and followers with his versatility and fitness. The War actor is working hard to up his game for the forthcoming film Ganapath. The actor who will be seen performing high-octane action stunts in the upcoming film took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into his Ganapath action rehearsals that left his fans stunned.

Tiger Shroff gave a glimpse of his action rehearsals for Ganapath

Tiger shared a video of an action sequence rehearsal where he can be seen performing triple kicks and his trademark high jumps while kicking off the Villains (in the movie). The background music indicates a serious fight sequence and the ever so energetic actor wrote in the captions, "Heres a small sneak peek into our #ganpath action rehearsals with the amazing @timman79 this is just the beginning guys has pushed me beyond my limits…some amazing stuff coming soon stay tuned @jackkybhagnani #vikasbahl"

Tiger's Ganapath is all set to release in 2022 and makes him the face of yet another franchise, as the makers have hinted at a part 2 sometime later. Earlier this year Ganapath's teaser was unveiled and it showed Tiger in a brawny avatar sitting on a throne-like a boss with a cigarette in one hand, showing off his chiseled body and toned washboard abs. As soon as he shared the post, Warda Khan commented, ''Fodun taak Ganpath''. Jackky Bhagnani dropper several fire emoticons in the comments section.

Recently, Tiger is making headlines as he is back with another song, titled, ‘Vande Mataram’. The song was dropped a day before Independence Day. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, ''This one’s dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram 🇮🇳 This will always be very special and close to my heart. (Link in bio)''. Meanwhile, apart from Ganpath, The actor who was last seen in the film Student of the Year 2 and WAR, is all set to feature in multiple movies including Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, Rambo along with Ganapath.

IMAGE: tigershroff/iNSTAGRAM

