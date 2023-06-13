Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl Share Important Update About Ganapath Part 1

Why you're reading this: Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part - 1 is currently in post-production. The film has been in the making for over three years. Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a picture of himself alongside Tiger Shroff and director Vicky Bahl commemorating another milestone in the film's post-production journey.

3 things you need to know

- Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part - 1 is scheduled for a release on October 20 this year, on the auspicious occasion of Dussera.

- The film had been announced in 2020 and has been made over a lengthy period of 3 years.

- The ambitious project deals with dystopian themes against a backdrop of vigilantism.

Jackky Bhagnani shares picture with team Ganapath

Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram handle to share a picture featuring the core of team Ganapath. The picture in question featured the producer with actor Tiger Shroff and director Vikas Bahl as the three lounged on a sofa, looking exhausted. Bhagnani used this post to announce that the final edit of Ganapath - Part 1 had been "locked".

(Jackky Bhagnani with Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl | Image: jackkybhagnani/Instagram)



The post went on to mention how Kriti Sanon, who is the leading lady of Ganapath - Part 1, was being missed for this cheeky group shot. The producer also re-confirmed that the film would indeed be releasing in theatres on Dussera this year. Bhagnani's caption read, "The feeling when you’ve locked the edit #Ganapath Part 1 See you in the cinemas this Dusshera! #ganapathon20thoctober 2023! P.S- @kritisanon we missed you in this picture". Tiger Shroff also shared Bhagnani's post on his Instagram stories, mirroring his producer's emotions.

Jackky Bhagnani on his vision for Ganapath - Part 1

Bhagnani spoke of his fascination with the concept of a "new world" particularly being explored in the world of cinema. Citing Ganapath - Part 1 as part of this vision, he sounded proud of the final product. He even assured how the film will be a larger-than-life viewing experience.