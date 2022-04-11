Tiger Shroff Leaves Fans In Awe Of His 'slick' Moves; Sister Krishna Shroff Reacts; Watch

Bollywood icon Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 often takes to social media and shares glimpses from his power-packed workout sessions. He most recently shares a video of himself performing a high voltage stunt with two variations and had his fans and followers in awe of his skills. Several well-wishers commented on the post and hailed the actor, including his sister, Krishna Shroff.

Tiger Shroff's power-packed clip leaves Krishna stunned

The Baaghi actor took to his social media handle on April 11 and shared a video of himself performing complex stunts. One of the videos featured him kicking a foam square while standing on a piece of equipment. In the other clip, he took the stakes up a notch as he flew up into the air and kicked a water bottle out of the hands of an individual, who stood on the shoulders of another person. The War actor then asked his fans and followers to pick between both the clips and several of them took to the comments section to tell him which one they preferred. His sister Krishna Shroff immediately took to the comments and mentioned she opted for the one in which the difficulty level is higher and called her brother's moves 'slick' as she added a fire emoticon and cheered him on. Rahul Dev also commented on the video and mentioned he loved both the clips. Sophie Choudry was also among the celebrities to comment on the video of Tiger Shroff that left netizens in awe.

Watch the video here

Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Heropanti 2, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022. He will be seen sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria and the recently released tracks from the film have piqued fans' interest. Miss Hairan was the latest song to be released by the makers and it is a special one as it marks Tiger Shroff's debut in the world of music. Additionally, it was composed by the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and featured the lead actors setting the dancefloor ablaze.

#MissHairan, my singing debut in Bollywood with the legendary music composer @arrahman sir, out now!

Grateful for this one ❤️



Go add this to your playlist now🔥https://t.co/ujEo3DzpUD#SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2

Directed by @khan_ahmedasas — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff, @kishushroff