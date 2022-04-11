Warner Music Announces Foray Into Bollywood; Tiger Shroff Collaboration To Lead Endeavour

Tiger Shroff might be known for his action and dancing talent, but the actor has also been entertaining his fans with his singing skills. He has launched four singles till now and has also sung for his latest Heropanti and has now been signed for another single, which seemed to be set for a grander launch. The War star will also croon in English for the second time in his career

It will witness the launch of international label Warner Music into Bollywood. Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music was also a part of this partnership, and the actor-producer extended his collaboration with the actor, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos and two films.

Warner Music India to make Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff and Jjust Music

Warner Music India till has worked with artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval, but this will be their first foray into Bollywood music, as per a report on Variety. This endeavour will be launched through the Tiger Shroff-starrer English language pop song.

Jackky, whose music label Jjust Music has come out with songs like the Alia Bhatt-starrer Prada, COVID-19-themed multi-starrer Muskurayega India and more, stated that the idea behind the launch of the label was to create 'pathbreaking music content' and provide a platform for independent Indian artists.

He added that the collaboration with Warner Music would give Indian artists the same exposure, support and opportunities as international music. The F.A.L.T.U star believed that this platform would boost the confidence of the artistes and strengthen the quality of their music

Tiger Shroff-Jackky Bhagnani collaborations

Tiger was one of the many singers of the Jjust Music's single Muskurayega India, which spread a message of positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the 32-year-old featured in the music video Vande Mataram, backed by the platform.

On the film front, Tiger is all set to lead the franchise Ganapath for Jackky's production house Pooja Entertainment. The first installment is scheduled to release around Christmas this year. The actor will then star in another film of the banner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he was joining hands with Akshay Kumar.