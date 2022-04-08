Last Updated:

Tiger Shroff Makes Singing Debut In Bollywood With 'Heropanti 2' Song 'Miss Hairan'; Watch

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action film titled 'Heropanti 2', which is scheduled to release on April 29

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Tiger Shroff

Image: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF


Bollywood icon Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action film titled Heropanti 2, which is scheduled to release on April 29, 2022. The film will feature Tara Sutaria as the female lead opposite Shroff in the Ahmed Khan directorial. The makers of the forthcoming movie enthralled fans after they release a new track from the film titled Miss Hairan, wherein Tiger Shroff has made his debut as a singer in the industry.

Tiger Shroff singing debut in Heropanti 2 song Miss Hairan

The Baaghi actor took to his social media handle on Friday to share the exciting Miss Hairan music video. The song was composed by the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and the actor was over the moon to have debuted in the field of music with him. He called Rahman a 'legendary music composer' as he expressed his gratitude for being part of the track. He wrote, "#MissHairan, my singing debut in Bollywood with the legendary music composer @arrahman sir, out now! Grateful for this one Go add this to your playlist now."

Miss Hairan music video saw Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria step onto the dance floor and set it on fire with their intricate moves. The duo were seen in outfits that glow in the dark and steal the show with their performances. They also wear quirky sunglasses as they groove to the foot-taping beats of the track. Apart from Tiger Shroff, Nisa Shetty is also a singer for the track, which is sure to become a party favourite. 

Tiger Shroff earlier shared the teaser of the song and mentioned it was a 'milestone' in his career in the industry. He was ecstatic about the release of the song and fans could not wait to hear his voice in the background, paired with his top-notch dance moves. The actor wrote, "This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary @arrahman sir and my first for a movie. So get your dancing shoes on, #MissHairan is here to amp up your party, song out tomorrow"

Image: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF

Tags: Tiger Shroff, Heropanti 2, Miss Hairan
