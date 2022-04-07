Tiger Shroff Turns Singer For Oscar Awardee AR Rahman's 'Heropanti 2' Song, 'Miss Hairan'

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is a complete package of talents. Apart from his ace acting and dancing skills, the actor is also a great singer and has released a few singles. While the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Heropanti 2, he turned singer for Oscar awardee music composer AR Rahman for the film's song Miss Hairan. The actor recently teased the song which will release soon and mentioned how singing for AR Rahman is a milestone in his career.

Taking to his social media handles, Tiger Shroff recently teased the upcoming song Miss Hairan from the romance action movie, Heropanti 2. In the teaser, the actor was seen wearing some trendy pants and vests as he shook a leg with his co-star Tara Sutaria.

Sharing the clip, the actor revealed he has himself sung the song, while AR Rahman has composed it. The song will also mark Tiger Shroff's first track for a film. He wrote, "This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary A.R. Rahman sir and my first for a movie."

"So get your dancing shoes on, Miss Hairan is here to amp up your party, song out tomorrow," he added.

A look at 'Heropanti 2' songs

The makers of Heropanti 2 recently released a melodious track Jalwanuma. The romantic song is crooned by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali, while AR Rahman arranged and produced it. The music video features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria grooming while yearning for each other. While it has been less than a week since the song's release, it is already topping the playlists of music buffs.

Another song from the album of Heropanti 2 is DaFa Kar. The song is composed, arranged and produced by music maestro AR Rahman, who has also crooned it alongside Hiral Viradia. Take a look at the music video below.

'Heropanti 2' release date

The upcoming Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer is the sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan, while Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling it. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 29 April 2022.

