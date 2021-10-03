Tiger Shroff On 'War' Clocking 2 Years: 'The Film Had Made My Life Very Tough'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on the second anniversary of his film War, opened up about where the Yash Raj Film produced film sits in his filmography. In an interview with Koimoi, the actor stated the War took the benchmark of action films in India to 'another level.' He also revealed that he is 'deeply proud' to have the film in his filmography.

Tiger Shroff is 'deeply proud' of War

In the film, Shroff essayed the role of an intelligent undercover operative named Khalid and he defied gravity to pull off death-defying stunts. Further when asked to pick one action sequence that he felt was most difficult for him to do on-screen, he answered that it was his introduction scene in which he did 'hand to hand combat' without the director cutting the scene.

The Baaghi actor added that the scene pushed him to 'deliver something visually breath-taking' on the big screen. He said that he will always cherish the scene. Shroff stated that the film has presented him like never before and that he is 'thankful to the filmmakers for putting so much belief in him.' He said that the film has given him 'unanimous love' and that it has made his life 'very tough' as he has to only better himself every time he does action on screen.

While speaking to Koimoi, Tiger Shroff said that he is 'deeply proud' of having War in his filmography. He expressed gratitude to the film's director Siddharth Anand and the producer Aditya Chopra for offering the 'special project' to him that has given him the opportunity to share the big screen with his idol, Hrithik Roshan.

The actor addded that War has made him raise the bar on the kind of action that he could do on-screen. He said that he enjoyed the challenge thoroughly. The Heropanti star stated that he was 'physically drained, bruised, and battered but it was all worth it.' He feels humbled with the 'love and appreciation that the film has received from every quarter.'

In the film, Shroff shared the big screen with his idol Roshan. Speaking about the same, he revealed that Roshan has been an inspiration to him. He revealed that he was 'thrilled to have not only gotten a chance to work with him but also dance along with him.'

He went on to say that Roshan's discipline and dedication to the craft is what legends are made of and he has learned so much each day he spent with the Dhoom 2 star. Shroff said that it was his wish to share the screen with him and War fulfilled that which is why he will always be grateful to everyone for making that happen.

Image: Instagram/@tigershroff