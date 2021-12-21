Tiger Shroff Participates In 'King Of K-pop Dance' Kai's 'Peaches' Challenge; WATCH

In a fun crossover between Bollywood and K-pop, actor Tiger Shroff participated in the popular dance trend, Peaches, started by the renowned South Korean singer Kai. The latter is also a member of a band called EXO which is touted as one of the most prominent bands in the country. Check out the video by the Baaghi actor grooving to the South Korean banger.

Tiger Shroff's Peaches challenge

Taking to his Instagram on December 21, the 31-year-old singer shared a video of him dancing to EXO Kai's latest hit song Peaches from his highly anticipated second mini-album titled Peaches marking his second solo debut. The dance was a part of the challenge started by the 27-year-old singer which witnessed the participation of several South Korean stars.

Tiger Shroff shared the video with the caption, ''When the king of kpop dance @zkdlin asks you to do his challenge 😍🍑 congratulations bro on the amazing song 🍑❤️ #peaches''. Several fans were quick to circulate the video on Twitter where a few noticed that Kai left a like on the video.

Tiger Shroff screaming into a pillow rn bc he’s Peaches challenge got noticed pic.twitter.com/9240FWpKVv — 🌱🍑 (@teolaegii) December 21, 2021

The actor had, on several occasions, reportedly talked about being a fan of the K-pop singer. Earlier in July, he performed Kai's famous hit Mmmh with choreographer Rajit Dev. The latter also thanked the actor for introducing him to the song.

More on EXO's Kai and Tiger Shroff

Kai debuted in the South Korean entertainment industry as a member of pop band EXO in the year 2012 under SM Entertainment. The group consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. Touted as one of the most prominent K-pop bands in South Korea, the members of the band have also successfully branched out to carry out solo activities. Apart from the album, Kai will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series titled New World.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is currently stationed in London for his longest shooting schedule for the upcoming actioner Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon. Directed and produced by Vikas Bahl, the film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 23 next year.

