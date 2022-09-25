Tiger Shroff Reacts To Box-office Failure Of His Last Movie 'Heropanti 2'; Check Response

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with the 2014 film Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. Over the years, the actor has starred in several movies and had his fair share of ups and downs. The actor was last seen in his debut film's sequel Heropanti 2, which failed to entertain the masses. While the movie faced a box office failure, Tiger Shroff recently gave his honest review about the same.

Tiger Shroff is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of his daily life and workout routines with his fans. Recently, the actor held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram to interact with his fans. The actor's fans asked him various questions about his personal and professional life. However, one question caught Shroff's eye as he answered it with utmost honesty.

The question read, "Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel after doing Heropanti 2)." In his reply, Tiger humorously addressed the film's mixed reviews and box office failure. He wrote, "Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aaya... release k bad l lag gaye. (it was a lot of fun before the film's release, but not after the release.)"

Heropanti 2 came out earlier this year and starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Apart from them, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead antagonist named Laila in the film. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie was bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Qaisar Bukhsh and Pramod Kumar.

During the AMA session, Tiger Shroff also talked about his love for cinema. When an Instagram user asked him about his favourite actor from the South, the War actor said, "Iconic star Allu Arjun." As his fans expressed their love for him, he wrote, "Blessed to have you guys love and support from day 1."

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies

Tiger Shroff has a series of films in the pipeline. He will soon star in Screw Dheela, helmed by Shashank Khaitan. He will also reunite with his Heropanti costar Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. Apart from these, the actor also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@tigershroff