Tiger Shroff Shares Video Of Him Performing Stunts, Reveals He Is Scared Of Heights

Tiger Shroff, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to reveal that he is scared of heights. As seen in the video shared, Tiger Shroff, along with his friend, can be seen performing stunts from a certain height with eyes closed tight. With the video, Tiger Shroff wrote: “I always close my eyes whenever I’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?” As seen in the video, Tiger can be seen donning a sleeveless green hoodie and a pair of black trousers. Take a look at the video shared:

Tiger Shroff has been practising isolation in his Mumbai residence and seemingly keeps himself busy by working out to which his Instagram handle is a proof. From sharing diet tips to introducing fans to new workout regimes, Tiger Shroff treats fans with several pictures and videos on Instagram. Take a look at some of the pictures and videos:

The actor was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, which went on to become one of the most successful films in 2019. In War, Tiger Shroff plays a protégé to Hrithik Roshan and the story of the action-drama revolves around the life of a secret agent, 'Kabir' who raises questions on the nation’s security. The much-loved action entertainer delivers an action-packed story with jaw-dropping stunt sequences. The movie hit the cinema screens on October 2, 2019.

Tiger Shroff recently graced the big screens with Baaghi 3, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

What's next for Tiger?

Tiger has Rambo in his pocket. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

