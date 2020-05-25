Ram Gopal Varma Helms Film Titled 'Coronavirus' On The Pandemic, Announces Trailer Release

Ram Gopal Varma is all set to premiere his latest film called 'Coronavirus' as he took to Twitter to announce the release of the film's trailer on Tuesday, May 26 at 5 PM. The filmmaker, known for the controversies that he lands himself into, made this revelation on Monday as he declared that his film will be the 'world's first film on coronavirus subject'. He also claimed that the film has been made indoors amid the nationwide lockdown which has been imposed since March 2020.

MADE a feature film called “CORONAVIRUS” 👍it is shot entirely during LOCKDOWN Period💪. It will be WORLD’S FIRST FILM ON Coronavirus subject..Our actors and crew proved CREATIVITY cannot be LOCKED DOWN even in LOCKDOWN 🙏 Trailer tmrw 26th 5 PM #CORONAVIRUSFILM @shreyaset — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 25, 2020

Since the film is based on the novel coronavirus pandemic and is shot indoors, the actors in the film have their masks on even in the film. RGV also shared a still from the film through another tweet as he highlighted the 'physical distancing' in the film.

Physical distancing under the tutelage of KCR ..A pic from CORONAVIRUS film ..A CM creations Production ..Trailer release tmrw 26th 5 PM #CORONAVIRUSFILM pic.twitter.com/qNE80x5aEA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 25, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma has been dishing out his creativity through his films while under lockdown. The Satya director had also recently announced another film called Climax which features adult star Mia Malkova in the lead role. He launched the trailer of the film last week after giving a glimpse of the film through a teaser on his Twitter handle. RGV had roped in Mia Malkova for his 2018 documentary titled- God, Sex and Truth. During the time, Mia Malkova had expressed her excitement for being the second adult film actor after Sunny Leone to work with an Indian filmmaker.

