Tiger Shroff Says Father Jackie Shroff Is 'still The Most Handsome Hero'

Tiger Shroff never misses out to praise his father Jackie Shroff, who is one of the prolific actors in the movie industry. He recently dropped in a still of his father from one of his movies and praised how handsome he was. Scroll down to see what Tiger Shroff posted on his Instagram.

Tiger Shroff’s #Hero

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this stunning photo in his Instagram stories in which his father Jackie Shroff can be seen in a movie filming an intense scene. He can be seen wearing a white shirt along with a black blazer and holding a glass of champagne in hand. Tiger Shroff then mentioned how he was still the most handsome hero and added a heart symbol next to it and even tagged his father in his story.

Tiger Shroff recently added this video clip of himself in which he showcased yet another jaw-dropping stunt that he performed. In the video, he can be seen wearing a yellow tee with a pair of grey lower and at the beginning of the video, he first shows a glimpse of his abs. He then runs ahead and smoothly takes a cool jump off a 153cm long wall-like hurdle and lands perfectly. In the caption, he mentioned one of his trainers and dedicated this jump to him. He then added that it was a throwback video of himself from one of his legs days. This stunning video was highly praised by all his fans and followers on Instagram. Many of the celebrity artists also took to Tiger Shroff’s Instagram and added how he was raising the bar for himself every day. Even his trainer responded to the post stating how his stunt was on the prowl and stated that he will compete with him when he returns.

Tiger Shroff’s latest projects

Tiger Shroff’s latest movie that he has been filming for is Heropanti 2, which is the sequel to the actor’s debut movie, Heropanti. The actor was highly praised for his charming role in his debut film and now in the sequel, Heropanti 2, he will be seen essaying the same character of, Bablu Singh that he essayed in the first one. The movie has been slated to release in December 2021. Tiger has one more project in the pipeline, titled Ganapath, in which he will co-starring with Kriti Sanon.

