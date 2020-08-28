Tiger Shroff Shares BTS Clip Of Him Performing Stunt On The Sets Of 'War'; Watch Video

Recently, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff gave fans a glimpse of an unseen BTS video, from the sets of his 2019 hit film, War with Hrithik Roshan. Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff, in the video, can be seen performing a stunt, after which he lands on his knee with hands held high. Take a look:

Also Read | China Intercepts Boat With Activists Suspected On Board

Tiger's BTS War stunt

#TigerShroff shares an unmissable BTS video from his movie #War. It is amazing how athletic he is and his performance in the film stands out of the crowd. Who can every forget legendary actor #HrithikRoshan in the film. He was too good pic.twitter.com/4Blud2O6RI — Staysafe (@hullare1234) August 28, 2020

Also Read | China Says Relation With US 'extremely Complicated, Won't 'dance To Its Tune'

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Tiger Shroff has been isolating in his Mumbai residence and has been seemingly keeping himself busy by entertaining fans on social media, to which his Instagram handle is proof. From sharing diet tips with fans to introducing them to new workout regimes, Tiger Shroff often treats fans with several fitness pictures and videos on Instagram. Tiger recently shared a video of himself, which features the actor lifting heavyweights. Take a look at the video here:

Also Read | China Intercepts Boat With Activists Suspected On Board

On the professional front

The actor was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, which went on to become one of the most successful films in 2019. In War, Tiger Shroff plays a protégé to Hrithik Roshan and the story of the action-drama revolves around the life of a secret agent, Kabir who raises questions on the nation’s security. The much-loved action entertainer delivers an action-packed story with jaw-dropping stunt sequences. The movie hit the cinema screens on October 2, 2019.

Tiger has Rambo in his pocket. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. If the reports are to be believed, Rambo is inspired by the 1972 novel First Blood, which is authored by David Morrell. In the original Hollywood movie, Sylvester Stallone co-wrote the screenplays of all five Rambo films. The actor will be next seen in the sequel film, Heropanti 2.

Also Read | China Says Relation With US 'extremely Complicated, Won't 'dance To Its Tune'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.