Tiger Shroff Shares What Driving Post Lockdown Will Be Like, Performs Unbelievable Flip

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor predominantly stars in action films and is known for the unique stunts he performs. With every film, he manages to stun his audience with his cutting edge action sequences. Tigar Shroff recently took to his social media to share a video of him performing a stunt with a car as his prop.

Tiger Shroff backflips over a 'speeding car'

Giving his fans a glimpse into what driving post quarantine would be like, Tiger Shroff shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen performing a backflip over a seemingly speeding car. Dressed in a grey tank and military green pants, he performs the stunt so flawlessly that it almost seems unreal. Giving credits to his spidey sense, he wrote in the caption, "Good thing my spidey sense kicked in.... people driving around post quarantine be like 🙉". [sic]

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shares Video Of Him Performing Stunts, Reveals He Is Scared Of Heights

Amid the lockdown, the actor has been working on his fitness and often shares pictures and videos from his workout routines. He earlier took to his social media to share a video of him performing some high jumps. Admitting that he is scared of heights, Tiger Shroff wrote in the caption, "I always close my eyes whenever I’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?🙈". [sic]

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Is Mighty Impressed With Rumoured GF Disha Patani's Latest Dance Video

The actor also performed for the I For India charity concert for COVID-19 relief. Offering his fans a glimpse of his singing skills, he shared a video on his social media. Shroff captioned the post, "Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights COVID Concert for our COVID warriors❤️".

ALSO READ | Bhuvan Bam's 'Titu Talks' Hailed By Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Sara Ali Khan

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The plot revolved around a man who embarks on a violent rampage to save his kidnapped brother.

Tiger Shroff ruled the theatres last year with the Siddharth Anand directorial War. Also starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, the film garnered over ₹400 crores at the Box Office. The plot revolved around an Indian soldier who chases after his mentor who has gone rogue post an unexpected kill.

As for his upcoming projects, Tiger Shroff has currently been signed up for two films. He will be seen in Rambo, which is the Bollywood remake of the Rambo series. He has also been in for the Heropanti sequel which will also star Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Mourns The Death Of African-American Man George Floyd On His Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.