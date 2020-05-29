Tiger Shroff Mourns The Death Of African-American Man George Floyd On His Social Media

The news of a 46-year-old African American man, George Floyd being killed by some police officers has spread like wildfire, inviting severe criticism from people world over. Ever since this news came out, many people around the world have taken to social media to express their anger about the same.

Celebrities from all over the world are expressing their angst about the incident. Several Bollywood celebrities have also condemned the incident of George Floyd being tortured by law enforcement personnel. Tiger Shroff became the latest celebrity to express his views on the death of George Floyd.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared a picture of George Floyd’s brutal murder in his stories. In the picture shared by the Baaghi actor on his Instagram, the dying words of George Floyd were mentioned.

The picture read as, “Please I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. They’re going to kill me.” The picture also mentioned, “George Floyd Say my name. Rest in Power”. These quotes are mentioned on the picture of George Floyd in Tiger Shroff’s stories.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram story

George Floyd was brutally murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, May 25, 2020. The video of this whole incident is now being circulated over social media. In the video, a police officer is seen kneeling and putting all his body weight on George Floyd’s neck. George Floyd’s pleas resonated across the street as onlookers heard him scream "I can't breathe" and after a while, he went motionless under the officer still kneeling on his neck.

George Floyd's has caused a massive outrage all around the world and has brought ahead of the subject of racism and the movement 'Black Lives Matter' to the forefront once again. Ever since this incident was reported, protesters from all over the United States have been gathering at the spot in Minneapolis where George Floyd breathed his last. The police officer who held his knee on George Floyd has reportedly been fired.

Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, addressed the incident on his social media. Frey said, “Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man's neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you're supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense”.

