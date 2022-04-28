Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2's Advance Bookings Receive Extraordinary Response: Read

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are currently gearing up for their upcoming romance action drama Heropanti 2. The movie is the official sequel to the 2014 film which marked Tiger Shroff's debut in Bollywood. The upcoming film has created a massive buzz among the audience with its trailer filled with high-octane action and AR Rahman's compositions. While the movie is just a day away from its release, fans have already begun to book their seats in theatres. Here are the details about Heropanti 2 advance booking and how much the film has already minted.

The advance bookings of Heropanti 2 began on April 27 across the nation. As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the film's presales and response from fans have come up to be a surprise to the Hindi film industry. Across the multiplex chains - PVR, Inox and Cinepolis - the film has seen an extraordinary response from the audience. Being a commercial film, the film has managed to attract a high-end audience in the theatres. The three multiplex chains have reportedly sold tickets worth about Rs 4 crores. The film sold the tickets in a span of 24 hours.

As per the leading daily, Heropanti is now expected to close its advance bookings at Rs 8 to 9 crores across the three multiplex chains. Moreover, after the massive collection with its advance bookings, the movie is now expected to eye about Rs 20 to 25 c crores on its opening day. However, its spot bookings will determine its final collection on its first day.

More about Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The movie will also see Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead antagonist Laila. While the movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and AA Films are jointly bankrolling it. Its plot is set to revolve around a young man named Babloo and his quest to save the nation from Laila's criminal plans. The movie's songs composed by Oscar Award-winning AR Rahman are currently topping the playlists of all music buffs. The upcoming action drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria