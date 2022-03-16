'Heropanti 2': Tara Sutaria Drops Character Poster From Upcoming Action Film As Inaaya

While the fans eagerly await the release of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2, the actor escalated the curiosity of the fans by dropping their character poster on social media. The moment Tadap actor's character look from the film surfaced online, her fans were left stunned and showered tons of love and compliments on her.

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut from the tv show, Best of Luck Nikki and later appeared in a couple of other shows namely The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Oye Jassie and Shake it Up. She made her Bollywood debut from the film, Student of the Year 2 in which she featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. While her fans are waiting for the release of Heropanti 2, she is also gearing up for the release of her another upcoming film, Ek Villian Returns which is set for worldwide cinema release on 8 July 2022.

Tara Sutaria's character look from Heropanti 2

Tara Sutaria recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a ravishing look of herself from her high-awaited movie, Heropanti 2. The character poster of the film featured Tara Sutaria sporting a strapless black bodycon outfit while holding a gun in her hand. her look was accessorised by a pair of elegant danglers along with a set of black stilettos. In the caption, she introduced her movie's character, Innaya by stating that she was a head-turner and full of fire. She further teased the fans by unveiling the release date of the Heropanti Trailer and mentioned that it will be out online at 12 noon on 17 March 2022.

The caption read, "Inaaya, a head turner who's full of fire #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to Tara Sutaria's Instagram post and dropped in compliments for her character look from the film. While many fans praised her look by referring to her as gorgeous, others dropped fire emojis in the comments to express how hot she looked in the poster. Take a look at some of the reactions to Tara Sutaria's character look from Heropanti 2.

Moreover, even Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character poster was unveiled by the actor himself in which he can be seen flaunting a dashing salt and pepper look while sporting a classic suit. While introducing his character, Laila, he wrote in the caption, "Nafrat ki bununga woh jaal, Jo Laila se takraayega uska kar dunga bura haal..." (sic) Take a look-

Heropanti 2 release date

Featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, the movie has been scheduled to release on 29 April 2022. It has been directed by Ahmed Khan as well as backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Image: 'Heropanti 2' Poster