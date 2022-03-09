Tiger Shroff fitness workouts never fail to give fans the daily dose of motivation. From twisting dance moves to acing tough gymnastic skills, the Heropanti actor always has something interesting coming up for his Instagram family. In a recent video shared by him on his social media handle, Tiger shared a glimpse from the time when he started learning somersaults. The clip is now doing rounds on social media with netizens appreciating the actor for his hard work and dedication.

Tiger Shroff recalls the time when he did his first somersault

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff dropped a video and recalled the time when he did his first somersault. The clip features the Baaghi actor doing the backflip repeatedly in between the desert. Tiger wore a white-coloured vest teamed up with red-coloured trousers. He captioned the post, "Found an old video of me learning my first ever skill…Gosh that sand was impossible to run on the back when the struggle was real, especially with my fat ass. #throwback."

Ronit Bose Roy, Kartik Aaryan & fans hail Tiger for his stunt

The video that made to his Instagram profile made everyone gasp in wonder. Apart from fans, some actors also hailed Tiger for his stunt as Kartik Aaryan dropped a fire emoji on the post, while Ronit Roy quipped, You’ve worked really hard. Very proud of you". Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff also dropped hearts and fire emojis, while Lauren Gottlieb wrote, "I’d say you picked up a few more skills and muscles since then". A fan wrote, "Wow mind blowing Sir", another one said he did an amazing job.

Tiger Shroff recently got featured in 'Poori Gal Baat' alongside Mouni Roy

The actor believes in performing his stunts himself. Apart from that, Tiger is currently basking in the success of his latest released single 'Poori Gal Baat'. He matched the video with the latest song 'Poori Gal Baat' starring himself opposite 'Naagin' actor Mouni Roy. In the music video, he is seen grooving to soft-rhythmic beats and fans seem to be already loving it. The Heropanti actor has achieved a new milestone in his career by crooning in Punjabi for the song 'Poori Gal Baat'.

