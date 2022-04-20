Tiger Shroff Takes Fans On Nostalgic Ride; Teases 'Whistle Baja 2.0' From 'Heropanti 2'

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The forthcoming movie is the sequel to the actor's 2014 debut film, in which he shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon. While the movie is scheduled to release by the end of the month, its makers have been entertaining fans with regular updates. Recently, Tiger Shroff took his fans on a nostalgic ride as he teased the second version of his much-beloved song Whistle Baja.

Tiger Shroff received a lot of praise for his 2014 film Heropanti. Apart from his acting skills, the actor wowed the viewers with his ace dance moves in the film's tracks. One of the hit songs from the movie was Whistle Baja, which featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon showcasing some commendable dance moves. The makers of Heropanti 2 are now all set to bring the second version of the track as the actor recently dropped a short clip from the music video.

Taking to his social media handles, Tiger Shroff teased the song with a clip of him dancing to its iconic music. In the video, the actor wore a trendy multi-coloured jacket on a black vest and blue jeans. Sharing the clip, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Memories rushing through as we bring to you the 2.0 version of our special song Whistle Baja." The actor further revealed the song will be out on April 22, 2022. The actor's fans expressed their excitement for the song as one of them wrote, "THIS IS GOING TO BE AMAZING." "Wow supppeeerrr exciteddd," penned another.

Tiger Shroff makes singing debut in Bollywood with Miss Hairan

The already released songs of Heropanti 2 are currently topping the playlists of music buffs. Among them is also Tiger Shroff's singing debut in Bollywood with the track Miss Hairan. The song is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and the actor revealed he is over the moon to have collaborated with the music legend.

Heropanti 2 release date

Heropanti 2 is an upcoming action romance drama starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film will mark the two actors' second outing after Student Of The Year 2. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan, while Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and AA Films are jointly bankrolling it. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

