Tiger Shroff Teases Melodious Track 'Jalwanuma' From 'Heropanti 2'; Song Out On April 1

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to wow the audience with their sizzling chemistry in the upcoming action and drama-filled Heropanti 2. The film will mark the sequel to Tiger Shroff's acting debut, co-starring Kriti Sanon. While the movie is almost a month away, its makers are dropping updates and keeping the audience regularly entertained. They recently teased the upcoming melody Jalwanuma featuring a romance between Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Taking to his social media handles, Tiger Shroff recently teased the upcoming song Jalawanuma. The teaser saw Tiger Shroff looking dapper in black coloured attire as he flaunted his ace dance moves. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous in a strapless black dress with a thigh-high slit and long train. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "Jalwanuma, healing broken hearts with its melodious tunes." He further revealed the full song will be out on April 1. The upcoming song Jalwanuma is composed, arranged and produced by A R Rahman, while Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali crooned it.

More about Heropanti

The upcoming Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer is the sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan, while Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Oscar-winning music composer-singer AR Rahman is also on-board for the film's music composition. The movie will make Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's second collaboration after their 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. It will also mark Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff's third collab after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Heropanti 2 is all set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022, and will compete with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 at the box office.

Tiger Shroff on Heropanti 2's clash with Runway 34

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff opened up on the clash of the upcoming two films last week. The actor asserted there is no comparison between him and the two legendary actors - Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. At last, the actor lauded Runway 34 and expressed his wish to watch it.

