Tiger Shroff Unveils New 'Heropanti 2' Poster On Co-star Tara Sutaria's Birthday

Actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media to share a special birthday wish to his co-star Tara Sutaria and ended up giving a surprise to fans who are eagerly waiting for his next actioner Heropanti 2. Marking his Bollywood debut, Heropanti established him as the new action hero as he showcased exceptional skills in the film and continued the saga with his other ventures. Reviving the magic for the second time, the actor is all set to reunite with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria for the sequel.

Tiger Shroff unveils new Heropanti 2 poster

Taking to his Instagram story on November 19, the 31-year-old actor shared a new poster of Heropanti 2 to wish Tara Sutaria on her 26th birthday. In the poster, Tiger can be seen lifting up Tara in his arms while hundreds of guns are pointed at them. He also wrote a sweet note for the birthday by writing, ''Happy birthday to my amazing co-star! Omg I am so excited for your upcoming film Heropanti 2. On a serious note…hope the healthiest, happiest years are ahead lots of love.''

The previous poster, which was also dark-themed, showed Tiger shooting a gun while Tara held a fierce look as she held wielded a gun in one hand and steered the car with the second. Both the posters pledge high octane action mixed with the duo's amazing chemistry.

More on Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff will star opposite Tara Sutaria in the upcoming Ahmed Khan-directed actioner. It will mark the second collaboration between Shroff and Sutaria after Student of the Year 2. After a long wait, the actor took to his Instagram to announce the official release date of the film with the caption, ''Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath ❤️''.

Apart from Heropanti 2, the actor will be seen in the fourth instalment of Baaghi which also featured actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. The fourth instalment of the franchise is in the making and is expected to release next year. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria is currently busy promoting her upcoming action-drama Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty.

