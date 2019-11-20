Tiger Shroff's Throwback Pic Of His First-ever Shoot Has Us All Drooling

Tiger Shroff recently posted a throwback picture of himself that has left his fans in awe. Tiger Shroff is a Bollywood actor famous for his action sequences and dance numbers, mostly among the youngsters. The actor made his debut with the action film Heropanti, which released in the year 2014. He was last seen in the film War alongside actor Hrithik Roshan, which was well received by the audience. The actor is loved for his work in films like Baaghi and Student of the Year 2. Here is the latest update from his Instagram account.

Tiger Shroff leaves fans drooling with a throwback picture

Tiger Shroff recently uploaded a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle. The picture is from one of his first few photoshoots. In the caption which was put up for the picture, the actor is having a nostalgic moment. He has also written about how he wishes he had a beard back then. He has also put up the hashtag #bachpan, which translates to ‘childhood’. In the picture, Tiger Shroff can be seen posing in a water body. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen in a shirtless avatar. The actor has received a lot of love and appreciation for the picture and for having a fit physique.

Tiger Shroff to be seen in Baaghi 3

The third instalment of the Baaghi franchise is expected to release in the year 2020. The film is written by Anand Shankar and directed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 will star actors like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The lead actor of the film, Tiger Shroff, recently posted pictures from the shoot of the film in Serbia. Have a look at the post here.

