'Tiku Weds Sheru': Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Pic With 'sir' Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to be a producer for her next film Tiku Weds Sheru, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse into some behind the scene moments. She posted a picture of herself and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as the two indulged in some 'gup shup'.

Apart from Siddiqui, the film will also star Avneet Kaur, and it will be bankrolled by Kangana’s production house, Manikarnika Films.

The actor often shares glimpses of her work behind the scene and headed to her social media account to post a picture on her story of her and Siddiqui engaged in a conversation. The duo sat before screens on the set of their upcoming film and Ranaut wrote, "Gup-Shup with @nawazuddin.siddiqui on the sets of #tikuwedssheru." Kangana Ranaut had earlier revealed the poster of the film and also unveiled each character's individual poster. It was through this that fans learned that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would play the role of Tasleem Khan, or Tiku.

Ranaut was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award in New Delhi and expressed her gratitude to her Guru and parents. She was lauded for her performances in Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The actor also put on her producer's cap on the same day and mentioned it was 'extremely special' as she shared the poster of Tiku Weds Sheru. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me …Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru…❤️Here’s a piece of my heart ❤️ Hope you all like ❤️ Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first ❤️"

Kangana was last seen in AL Vijay's Thalaivii and received heaps of love and praise for her role in the film. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Tejas, in which she will take on the role of an Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill. On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, the team behind the film announced its release. The film will hit the big screens next Dussehra, on October 5, 2022.

