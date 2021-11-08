Kangana Ranaut Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Padma Shri; 'humbled For This Honour'

Shortly after being conferred with the Padma Shri award in New Delhi, Kangana Ranaut shared a video message wherein she expressed gratitude for her Guru and parents. The actor, who is being lauded for her trailblazing performances in Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, mentioned that although she has garnered many accolades for her acting stints, the latest reward recognises her role as a good citizen of the country.

She spoke about starting out her career in primitive years, and finally receiving recognition almost a decade into it. She iterated that rather than basking in the glory of her films, her intentions were to shed light on pertinent social issues. Kangana mentioned that her vocal attempts to stand up for the right have given rise to a lot of enemies. She quipped that her enemies are more in comparison to the money she has minted throughout her career.

Kangana Ranaut shares special video after receiving Padma Shri

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 8, the actor uploaded the one and a half minute clip, wherein she is clad in a green-golden saree with hair tied in a bun. Lauding the government for conferring this honour upon her, she said that it will shut many people who questioned her for speaking up on pertinent issues. For the caption, she wrote, "Humbled for this great honour…Padmashri 🇮🇳 Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents." Take a look.

This milestone comes shortly after Kangana won the National Film Award for the fourth time. She was presented with the Best Actress Award for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga. "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parent's love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs...

Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …", she wrote while sharing pictures with her parents post the ceremony.

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped shooting for Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas. She also has films like Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ANI)