Tim Cook In India: Neha Dhupia Clicks Selfie; AR Rahman, Armaan Malik Pose With Apple CEO

Tim Cook is in India for the launch of the Apple Store/s in Mumbai and New Delhi. At the store in Bandra's BKC, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik and Farah Khan Ali got a chance to meet with the Apple CEO. The celebrities shared pictures from the time on Instagram. They also spoke about the experience of the visiting the Apple Store in Mumbai.

Rahman attended the Apple store launch in Mumbai in a navy blue kurta and pyjama. Madhuri, who earlier treated Cook to vada pav, also clicked photos at the Bandra store. In an image, she posed with Mouni. Neha Dhupia clicked a selfie with Cook and shared it on social media with the caption, "What a store … what a story (sic)." Armaan also shared a pic with Cook and another image with Rahman. The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga also clicked photos with Cook.

Tim Cook is in Mumbai to attend the opening of the very first Apple store in India. The Apple store is set to be launched in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on April 18. A second store is also slated to open in New Delhi on April 20. The opening of the Mumbai's Apple store comes on the heels of the company completing 25 years in India.

Located at Mumbai, Apple BKC will open to public on Tuesday. It will help customers explore company products and services, enjoy store service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free at Apple sessions. Apple's first two retail stores in India, located in Mumbai and New Delhi, will welcome customers from all over the country and around the world.