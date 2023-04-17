Madhuri Dixit Treats Tim Cook To Vada Pav, Apple CEO Reacts

Madhuri Dixit shared a picture with the Apple CEO Tim Cook on social media. In the picture, the Devdas actress sat alongside Cook as they enjoyed vada pavs together. Cook is on his visit to India and will be participating in Apple store launch in Bandra, Mumbai on Tuesday. In the photo, Madhuri and Cook flashed their brightest smiles as they relished Mumbai's favourite street food.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav”. Cook thanked Madhuri for this treat and wrote on Twitter, "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious." The photo of the CEO of the tech giant with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has been going viral on social media, with many also recommending where Cook can get the best vada pavs in Mumbai.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Tim Cook in India

Tim Cook is in Mumbai to attend the opening of the very first Apple store in India. The Apple store is set to be launched in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on April 18. A second store is also slated to open in New Delhi on April 20. The opening of the Mumbai's Apple store comes on the heels of the company completing 25 years in India. Cook also shared a picture with Apple emplyees in India and captioned it, "Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Located at Mumbai, Apple BKC will open to public on Tuesday. It will help customers explore company products and services, enjoy store service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free at Apple sessions. Apple's first two retail stores in India, located in Mumbai and New Delhi, will welcome customers from all over the country and around the world.