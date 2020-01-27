Times Asif Ali Collaborated With New Filmmakers In The Film Industry

Asif Ali is on a career-high after his recent hit movie Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha. In 2019, there were a couple of movies of the actor that released which were Uyare, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, Kakshi: Amminippilla, Virus and more. Apart from Asif Ali's movies, he has worked with different filmmakers throughout his career. Let us take a look at some of the new filmmakers that Asif Ali has worked with.

Asif Ali with new filmmakers

1. Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha

Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha (Wife is my angel) is a 2019 Indian Malayalam-language film directed by debutant Nissam Basheer, written by Aji Peter Thankam and produced by Magic Frames. It features an ensemble cast led by Asif Ali, Veena Nandakumar, Manohari Joy, Jaffar Idukki, Raveendran and Basil Joseph. William Francis composed the music for the film. It released on November 22, 2019. It was a major success at the box office.

2. Adventures of Omanakuttan

Adventures of Omanakkuttan is a 2017 Indian Malayalam comedy film directed by debutant Rohith V. S. The story was conceived by Sameer Abdul and he wrote the screenplay along with the director. It stars Asif Ali, Bhavana, Aju Varghese and Saiju Kurup. It was produced by Antony Binoy and Biju Pulickal under the banner 4M Entertainments. It was a sleeper hit at the box office.

3. Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, a 2016 Indian Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by debutant Khalid Rahman. It stars Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles. Written by Naveen Bhaskar, it revolves around the life of an ordinary man, Raghu, and his son, Abhilash. It was one of the highest grosser of 2016.

4. Bicycle Thieves

Bicycle Thieves is a 2013 Malayalam comedy thriller film written and directed by Jis Joy. It stars Asif Ali in the lead role. It received mixed reviews from critics.

