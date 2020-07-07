When Deepika Padukone & Kalki As Naina & Aditi In 'YJHD' Shelled Out Major BFF Goals

Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani recently clocked seven years in Bollywood. The 2013's flick is a romantic drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film not only defined love and passion towards career but also showed us what real friends are. While everyone swore to have friendship bonds like Bunny, Aditi and Avi; Naina and Aditi's BFF bond was also friendship goals. Check out the times when Deepika Padukone & Kalki Koechlin as Naina & Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani shelled out major BFF goals.

An unexpected bond

Naina and Aditi shared an unexpected bond with each other. Deepika Padukone as Naina could always notice whenever Aditi was sad or upset. When she sees her after the fun Holi celebration song Balam Pichkari, the first thing she asks her is, “Tum theek ho?"(Are you fine), which reflects how she knew all along what Aditi felt and wanted to be by her side. This bond grew stronger with time.

The speech at the wedding

In Kalki Koechlin's wedding cocktail party, Deepika Padukone reads a heartfelt speech for her BFF. She tells everyone how the duo reunited after school. In her speech, she tells how upset Aditi ended up at Naina's house in the middle of the night. That day, Aditi listened to her rock songs and slept off while Naina plugged in her ear blocks.

Posing together

During the wedding, both Naina and Aditi are spotted clicking some 'pout pictures' together. They pose showing their mehndi and outfits. Naina's outfit perfectly compliments the bride Aditi's outfit, just like the bride and bridesmaid dresses.

Always together

In the film, when Bunny flies away to fulfill his dreams and Avi drifts apart from Aditi, Naina still sticks around her. As Aditi's two BFF float apart, Naina sticks by her side. Naina is also one of the first people to get the good news of Aditi getting married. The two also always embraced their differences. Naina is that studious girl and Aditi is the fiery, crazy girl who lives life to the fullest.

