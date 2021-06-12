Times Disha Patani Shares Her Fangirl Moments With Her 'Tagu' Jackie Chan

Actor Disha Patani first met Jackie Chan in 2017, when she was featured in the Chinese action-adventure comedy film, Kung Fu Yoga. As mentioned in several interviews by the star, Jackie Chan has been Disha Patani's childhood idol. The actor was on top of the world when she was signed for Kung Fu Yoga. There have been several instances where Disha Patani fangirled over Jackie Chan, take a look.

Times Disha Patani fangirled over Jackie Chan

On Dec 23, 2017, Disha Patani shared a picture with Jackie Chan from an event in Singapore. In this press conference image, Disha and Chan are seen chit-chatting. Sharing the picture on social media, Disha Patani said, "The best man i’ve ever met, love you taaguu ❤️ #fangirl".

In 2019, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and spoke a few delightful words about Jackie Chan. She shared a picture with the latter, wherein she stunned in a brown winter outfit, while Jackie Chan is seen sporting a black co-ord tracksuit. As seen in Disha Patani's Instagram post, she heartfelt penned a note for her Tagu.

Disha Patani wrote,

Dear tagu,

You’re the most humble and kind hearted person i’ve ever come across, your talent has spoken for you for years and that’s why you are called as “the living legend” , i am so grateful to meet you and ofcourse the luckiest to share screen with you❤️ i’ll always be your biggest fan, god bless you @jackiechan 🌸

During Jackie Chan's 2020 birthday on April 7, Disha Patani shared a throwback image with the former. She took to her Instagram to share the picture, wherein Disha and Chan are seen doing a Kung Fu pose. Sharing the throwback picture on Instagram, Disha Patani said, "Happiest b’day taguuu❤️ this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me". She further added, "You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking ❤️ thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most @jackiechan".

On Jan 28, Disha Patani celebrated four years of Kung Fu Yoga. She shared a selfie post with Jackie Chan. Celebrating the milestone, Disha Patani said, "Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga❤️ love you taguuu🌸".

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.